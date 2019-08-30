Actor Dulquer Salman who has done several movies in the South Indian movie industry had made his Hindi film debut with Karwaan in 2018. He is all set to feature in his second Bollywood film titled The Zoya Factor. On Thursday, at the trailer launch of the film, the actor spoke about why he chose to do this film.

At the event, talking about the film he said that he is as excited about this project as he was about his Bollywood debut. The actor acknowledged that this film has been mounted on a bigger scale and will have a wider reach.

“The film has been made by a bunch of my friends. When I had come to Mumbai to learn acting many years ago, I had stayed in an apartment that belonged to my friends, Aarti and Pooja. I did not have any money to pay for accommodation, so the least I could do was be a part of this film,” he said.

Sonam Kapoor, who plays Zoya in the film, asked him whether he agreed to act in the movie because Aarti and Pooja allowed him to stay in the apartment. “Absolutely. We are even now,” he laughed.

Dulquer’s first Bollywood film was based on a road trip that three characters undertake. Irrfan and Mithila Palkar were his co-stars in the movie. Meanwhile, in The Zoya Factor, he plays the role of the captain of the Indian cricket team. The film is based on the book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan. The Zoya Factor directed by Abhishek Sharma will be released on 20th September.

