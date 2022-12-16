comscore

Last Updated 16.12.2022 | 6:55 PM IST

Now a Muslim board accuses Pathaan of hurting religious sentiments, MP Ulema Board threatens to stall film’s release

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the film is already facing trouble from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), it’s now the turn of a Muslim religious board to object to the upcoming Bollywood movie Pathaan. The Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board has accused the film of hurting the religious sentiments of not just Pathaans but the entire Muslim community.

The president of the MP Ulema Board Syed Anas told the news agency ANI, “The Pathans are one of the most respectable Muslim communities. Not just the Pathans but the entire Muslim community is being defamed in this film. The name of the film is Pathaan and women are seen performing obscene dances in it. Pathans are being portrayed wrongly in the film.”

Adding about their next step, he added, “The makers should remove the name, Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan should change the name of his character. After that, do whatever you want. But we will not allow this film to be released in India. We will fight a legal battle and also file an FIR. The sentiments of the Muslim community have been hurt by this film. We will not allow this film to be released, not just in Madhya Pradesh but across the country.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is slated to release on January 25, 2023.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

