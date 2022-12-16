Vineet Jindal, an advocate at Supreme Court, has filed a complaint with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry against the lead actors for “objectional video".

A complaint has been filed against Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film has been mired in controversies. The first song ‘Besharam Rang’ remains in headlines and has witnessed polarizing responses on the choices of clothes of Deepika Padukone. Vineet Jindal, an advocate at Supreme Court, has filed a complaint with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry against the lead actors for “objectional video" amid the 'Besharam Rang' row.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan in trouble; Supreme Court lawyer files complaint with I&B Ministry

The complaint has been filed to seek to ban the release of Pathaan till the “correctness of objectionable song". According to News18, the complainant said in the letter, “This song is being vulgar and obscene, and against Hindu sentiments, because Deepika is wearing a saffron bikini and sarong with Shah Rukh Khan while performing on a song called Besharam Rang (unashamed colour)…Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus by performing an obscene dance on ‘Beshram Rang’ warning saffron color and presenting the song in an offensive manner."

Addressed to the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, the complaint further read, “This deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of Hindu community through vulgar visual and verbal representation via the video song well circulated in social media and all public platforms is an offence under section 295A ,298, 505, 67 IT Act and 34 IPC and therefore penal action should be taken against Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan and others. It is also requested to the video must be banned and removed from the internet on an immediate basis considering the defamatory impact and enrage it would cause to Hindus as it has disparaged the Hindu’s religious beliefs."

Earlier this week, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal demanded that the movie should be boycotted and banned. He slammed the costumes of Deepika Padukone in ‘Besharam Rang’.

In another incident, a mahant of Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Raju Das called for people to set fire to the theatres that screen the movie. He also said that this has insulted religious sentiments. This comes after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra raised issues against objectionable costumes in ‘Besharam Rang’ and Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that the film that insults Hindutva will not be tolerated.

A day ago, Shah Rukh Khan was at the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival inaugural where he addressed the hate bandwagon. The actor said, “The collective narrative of our times is shaped by social media. Contrary to the belief that social media will affect cinema negatively, I believe cinema has an even more important role to play now.”

SRK continued by saying, “Social media is often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self. I read somewhere that negativity increases social media consumption and thereby increases its commercial value as well. Such pursuits enclose the collective narrative, making it divisive and destructive.”

He added, “We haven't been able to meet for a while, but the world is becoming normal now. We are all happy and I am the happiest. And I have no qualms in saying, that no matter what the world does, me and you, and all positive people in the world are alive.”

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The film is set to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

