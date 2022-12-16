comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.12.2022 | 5:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Cirkus Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai An Action Hero Salaam Venky
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kuttey motion poster: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah unleash themselves in this high-octane crime saga; watch video

Bollywood News

Produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, the seven characters in the film are compared to seven dogs

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut Kuttey has been making heads turn ever since it was announced. This is not just because of its unusual and quirky title but also the ensemble cast of Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Kuttey motion poster: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah unleash themselves in this high-octane crime saga; watch video

The anticipation for Kuttey has now reached few notches higher as the motion poster of the film is just out.

The motion poster is as good as the film’s teaser or the first glimpse. While it doesn’t get into the basic storyline, it gives a sneak-peek into the seven characters. Played by the aforementioned actors, they are compared with seven dogs as the tagline reads, “Ek haddi, saat kuttey’, which is translated to “One bone for seven dogs.” Hence, the title.

The motion poster of Kuttey is high on action. It indicates that Arjun and Tabu are playing a cop and a senior investigation officer respectively. Neseeruddin Shah seems to be playing a gangster while Konkona appears like a Naxalite leader. They haven’t made it clear as to who Radhika, Shardul and Kumud Mishra are playing but all three of them are on a mission to kill someone.

Produced by Vishal Bhardwaj and Luv Ranjan, Kuttey is the directorial debut for Aasmaan. The film will be released in cinemas on January 13, 2023.

Also Read: “I have to let go of all inhibitions” – Arjun Kapoor on sporting a new look for his next Kuttey

More Pages: Kuttey Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shonali Bose and Karan Anshuman to direct…

Midnight and early morning shows of Avatar:…

Katrina Kaif tops Most Searched Asians among…

Veteran actress Veena Kapoor is well and…

Shah Rukh Khan to start Pathaan promotions…

RRR actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan rank…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification