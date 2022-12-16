Produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, the seven characters in the film are compared to seven dogs

Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s directorial debut Kuttey has been making heads turn ever since it was announced. This is not just because of its unusual and quirky title but also the ensemble cast of Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Kuttey motion poster: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah unleash themselves in this high-octane crime saga; watch video

The anticipation for Kuttey has now reached few notches higher as the motion poster of the film is just out.

The motion poster is as good as the film’s teaser or the first glimpse. While it doesn’t get into the basic storyline, it gives a sneak-peek into the seven characters. Played by the aforementioned actors, they are compared with seven dogs as the tagline reads, “Ek haddi, saat kuttey’, which is translated to “One bone for seven dogs.” Hence, the title.

The motion poster of Kuttey is high on action. It indicates that Arjun and Tabu are playing a cop and a senior investigation officer respectively. Neseeruddin Shah seems to be playing a gangster while Konkona appears like a Naxalite leader. They haven’t made it clear as to who Radhika, Shardul and Kumud Mishra are playing but all three of them are on a mission to kill someone.

Produced by Vishal Bhardwaj and Luv Ranjan, Kuttey is the directorial debut for Aasmaan. The film will be released in cinemas on January 13, 2023.

