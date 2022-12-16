Sonu Sood has been putting in huge efforts over last couple of years in helping the needy through his humanitarian efforts. His charity organisation Sood Charity Foundation has launched 'Kadam Badaye Ja' campaign to help patients suffering from knee ailments, especially senior citizens.

Sonu Sood pledges free knee implants for patients suffering from ailments

At the launch Sonu Sood said, "Osteoarthritis of knee joint is common after the age of 50 yrs. In severe cases patient requires total knee replacement surgery to relieve pain and to correct deformity in the knee joint. Not all can afford the treatment in time as cost of the surgery is high. Sood Charity Foundation with 'Kadam Badaye Ja' initiative is trying to help such patients get back to a new normal."

'It pains me immensely when I see senior citizens, who taught their kids how to walk being unable to walk themselves. Its beyond me on why do people ignore their parents health, why does our society not do much more for the elderly. With this campaign I intend to bridge this gap with whatever little I can. If it was in my control, I would not want any elderly person to be deprived of their treatments. After all we are here because of them. How can we ignore them?" said Sonu Sood.

Sood Charity Foundation will provide free imported implants for the patients requiring Total Knee Replacement Surgeries. All surgeries will take place in Mumbai.

