Renowned and exceptional dancer Nora Fatehi has taken a significant step in her career by delving into the world of production as per reports. The talented Bollywood star, known for her scintillating dance moves and captivating performances, has decided to expand her creative horizons by venturing into the production realm. With this new endeavor, Nora Fatehi, a renowned figure in the entertainment industry, has captured the hearts of many with her extraordinary dance performances and memorable songs. Her success in her chosen field has now led her to venture into the realm of production. The talented artist has taken on the role of a producer for her upcoming international music video titled 'Sexy in my dress'. The teaser of the song received an overwhelmingly positive response, and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the full video.

Nora Fatehi takes on new role as producer and solo singer in international music video ‘Sexy in my dress’: Report

Talking about her new song, Pinkvilla quoted Nora saying, “It feels good to enter a new year of my career with my first solo as a singer ‘Sexy in my dress’. Truly an international track which embodies my feminine spirit. It was a crazy experience shooting and producing the music video and my team put their all into it. We kept a very latin pop vibe and the dancers performed so well. I'm over the moon with how the project turned out and I feel so proud of myself for making it happen against all odds. I'm even more excited to see everyone dance to this song and sharing it with all their friends.”

Nora Fatehi's much-anticipated music video, 'Sexy In My Dress', is set to make its debut on her YouTube channel at 5 pm IST. This exciting premiere will allow audiences from across the globe to witness and revel in Nora Fatehi's latest creative endeavor. Directed by acclaimed Moroccan director Abderrafia el Abdioui and choreographed by Rajit Dev, 'Sexy in my dress' highlights Nora's playful and flirtatious side, infused with a vibrant pop vibe.

