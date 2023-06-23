Saif Ali Khan and his daughter Sara Ali Khan were offered a few films together in the past. But Saif felt that was not the right time for them to come together.

Saif Ali Khan confirms shooting an advertisement with Sara Ali Khan

But now the time seems right for the two to be seen together on screen, considering Sara has now gained some experience as an actor.

Saif and Sara shot for an advertisement earlier this week, and they enjoyed themselves thoroughly. Confirming the same, Saif said, “Yes, we shot for an ad together and I think we looked really good together.” On being prodded further Saif reveals, “It’s an ad for an insurance company.”

As far as films are concerned, Sara’s latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which also stars Vicky Kaushal, released earlier this month. It earned praises from the audience and became a box office hit.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan’s last film Adipurush released just a week back. Directed by Om Raut and also starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Devdatta Nage and Sunny Singh, the film is inspired from the ancient Indian epic Ramayana.

