comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 23.06.2023 | 4:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Adipurush Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » TV actor Mohit Malik is all set to make his Bollywood debut

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

TV actor Mohit Malik is all set to make his Bollywood debut

en Bollywood News TV actor Mohit Malik is all set to make his Bollywood debut

Mohit Malik will be working with filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor aka Gattu for his upcoming film.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Mohit Malik, known for shows like Doli Armaan Ki and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, is gearing up for his much-anticipated Bollywood debut. Reports have it that the talented actor has joined the star-studded cast of Abhishek Kapoor aka Gattu’s upcoming film, which also features Ajay Devgn, Rasha Thadani, Ajay’s nephew Armaan Devgan, and Diana Penty. This project is generating buzz as one of the year's biggest launches, considering that it is all set to introduce Raveena Tandon’s daughter as well as Ajay Devgn’s nephew.

TV actor Mohit Malik is all set to make his Bollywood debut

TV actor Mohit Malik is all set to make his Bollywood debut

From what we hear, Mohit Malik will feature in a never-before-seen role. Abhishek Kapoor, renowned for spotting talent in the television industry, has previously worked with many television actors in the past. A source close to Malik opened up about the actor making his Bollywood debut saying, “Mohit Malik is ready to embark on a successful journey in films with Abhishek Kapoor's next project. We have heard rumours about Mohit signing a three-film deal, although we cannot disclose much. We are not sure if it is with the same production house or a different one.”

Mohit Malik has showcased his versatility in different mediums from fiction shows to reality shows to OTT, web series. His previous works include the release of web show Cybervaar, as a Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant where he achieved a top-three position, among others. We made attempts to contact Mohit Malik for confirmation on this recent development; however, the actor has not responded as yet.

Also Read: Mohit Malik signs a 3-film deal with leading production house? Here’s what we know

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone launches new face mist…

Suhaagan will feature Garima Kishnani,…

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan stuntman praises the…

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to bring…

After Manoj Muntashir, now Adipurush…

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification