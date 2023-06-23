Mohit Malik, known for shows like Doli Armaan Ki and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, is gearing up for his much-anticipated Bollywood debut. Reports have it that the talented actor has joined the star-studded cast of Abhishek Kapoor aka Gattu’s upcoming film, which also features Ajay Devgn, Rasha Thadani, Ajay’s nephew Armaan Devgan, and Diana Penty. This project is generating buzz as one of the year's biggest launches, considering that it is all set to introduce Raveena Tandon’s daughter as well as Ajay Devgn’s nephew.

From what we hear, Mohit Malik will feature in a never-before-seen role. Abhishek Kapoor, renowned for spotting talent in the television industry, has previously worked with many television actors in the past. A source close to Malik opened up about the actor making his Bollywood debut saying, “Mohit Malik is ready to embark on a successful journey in films with Abhishek Kapoor's next project. We have heard rumours about Mohit signing a three-film deal, although we cannot disclose much. We are not sure if it is with the same production house or a different one.”

Mohit Malik has showcased his versatility in different mediums from fiction shows to reality shows to OTT, web series. His previous works include the release of web show Cybervaar, as a Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant where he achieved a top-three position, among others. We made attempts to contact Mohit Malik for confirmation on this recent development; however, the actor has not responded as yet.

