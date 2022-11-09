Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi took another step upward in her career as she joined the ranks of artists like Shakira and Jennifer Lopez and will be performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022. This makes her the only actress to represent India on the FIFA stage in December. Ahead of the football tournament, it is rumoured that International rapper Nicki Minaj will also join the official album of the 2022 World Cup titled ‘Light The Sky’.

Nora Fatehi to share the screen with International rapper Nicki Minaj for FIFA World Cup 2022 music album

Both global icons being a part of the same album is definitely massive and a treat for fans all around the world. Nora will also be performing live at the FIFA World Cup this month which makes her the only actor to represent India at the event. The actress is expected to sing in Hindi at the marquee event.

For the unversed, in less than two weeks, the FIFA World Cup 2022 will begin in Qatar with a lavish and eye-catching opening ceremony on November 20. The FIFA World Cup opening ceremony will be held at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Coming to the anthem, ‘Light The Sky’, it has been produced by RedOne, who has previously worked with Shakira on ‘Waka Waka’ and ‘La La La’.

As per a report by India Today, Nora said, “Football, like music, is a universal language that has a passionate following – and I have witnessed this with my own eyes wherever I have travelled across the globe. It has been a privilege to collaborate with such passionate and talented women to create something that celebrates our roots and the excitement of the FIFA World Cup,” in a statement.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi is a complete smokeshow in yellow cut-out gown worth Rs. 1.89 Lakh at GQ awards

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.