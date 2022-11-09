Bigg Boss 16 contestants Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare get into an argument, after which, the makers evicted the former immediately.

In one of the most shocking news from Bigg Boss 16, Archana Gautam, who was known for getting aggressive every now and then in the Bigg Boss house has been expelled from the show for getting physically violent against Shiv Thakare when the duo got into an argument.

Soon after the news broke out, we got in touch with a source close to the show who revealed that during a heated conversation between Shiv Thakre and Archana Gautam, Shiv made personal remarks against Archana, and the fight further escalated when Archana, in return retaliated.

Here’s what the source had to say, “Archana Gautam who is known for her instigating nature poked Shiv Thakare repeatedly and even went to the extent of saying inappropriate and malicious things to him on the national platform which in return irked Thakare who verbally gave it back to her. Later on, In the heat of the moment, Archana lost her cool and pounced on Shiv Thakare trying to strangulate him which left bruises on his neck”

Furthermore, the source concluded by saying “The makers themselves saw the footage and took the fair decision of expelling Archana from the game for her violent actions”

However, it is worth mentioning that the channel has not issued an official statement or posted any new promo of the same.

