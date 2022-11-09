Earlier today Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that Bhediya, the much-awaited film of Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, will have its premiere at the 53rd International Film Festival of India, Goa. Now, Bollywood Hungama has learnt about another interesting development. Varun Dhawan will give a special performance at the 53rd edition of IFFI, at the premiere of the film.

Confirming the same, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “To make the premiere of Bhediya extra-special, Varun Dhawan will be performing live at the event. In fact, Varun will perform to one of the tracks from the film’s album along with one patriotic song.” However, the source did not mention the name of either of the tracks. Seeing Dhawan shaking a leg on stage will be an absolute treat for his fans in Goa.

As mentioned above, we quoted a source close to the development when we reported about Bhediya’s premiere at IFFI. The source had told us, “The premiere of Bhediya will be a win-win situation for all. The audiences at IFFI will get a chance to see the film first, before its theatrical release. For The IFFI team, it works as Bhediya is a highly awaited film and its premiere will lead to a lot of excitement. As for the team of Bhediya, they’ll get a chance to showcase their film at such a prestigious event and it is sure to get a lot of attention from media and social media.”

Along with Bhediya, the film festival will also premiere some of the acclaimed released films including S S Rajamouli's period epic RRR (2022), Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files (2022), Suriya's courtroom drama Jai Bhim (2021) and Adivi Sesh's bi-lingual film Major (2022).

Talking about the film, Bhediya is a creature comedy starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon as the lead. The ensemble star cast of the forthcoming film also features Deepak Dobiryal and Abhishek Banerjee. The film is slated to release on November 25.

