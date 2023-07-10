ora will join ace choreographer Remo D’Souza as a co-judge, as the two scout for the country's next biggest Hip-Hop sensation.

Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service is all set to shake up the dance community through its unique hip-hop-based dance reality show, Hip-Hop India. With excitement running high amongst enthusiasts and viewers alike, the streaming service today revealed dance diva Nora Fatehi as the second judge on the show. Nora will join ace choreographer Remo D’Souza as a co-judge, as the two scout for the country's next biggest Hip-Hop sensation.

The poster features Nora Fatehi in a unique avatar sporting a glamorous underground look. With the poster, Amazon miniTV also revealed that the show will be streaming for free on the service starting 21 July. Setting one of the biggest stages for street dancers, Hip-Hop India is a journey of - Gully se Glory Tak. The show promises to bring alive #HipHopFever, celebrating the dance genre in its complete glory, and promising to engage one and all in its riveting fervour.

Expressing her excitement about being part of the show, Nora Fatehi said, “Hip-Hop India’ are literally the words that I like to shout out loud whenever I see anyone grooving and dancing. Hip-Hop is one of the coolest and most fun styles of dance that exists. To be a judge on this Amazon miniTV show and the fact that my co-judge is my dear friend, Remo D’Souza is nothing but pure excitement manifested into reality. Watch out for us India, because we are ready, are you?”

