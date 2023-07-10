Adnan Sami, who is one of the most celebrated artists in the music industry, is known for his contribution to Hindi-Bollywood music. To bring the exhilarating experience back to the stage, the singer is all set to perform in Nairobi after a decade for his concert ‘Adnan Sami Live’ at the ‘Sarit Expo Centre’, on July 14, 2023. The special concert is organized by the leading lifestyle management company Ranee Productions.

Adnan Sami, who is known for his captivating performance and won billions of hearts across the globe with his super-hit songs, is also the first Bollywood artist to have performed in Kenya in 2003. This upcoming concert will be a tribute to his fans in that country, brought to you by Ranee Jamal, founder of Ranee Productions. The artist will be seen treating the fans with his most popular numbers including ‘Lift Karade’, ‘Sun Zara’ (Lucky - No Time For Love), ‘Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao’, ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein’ and many more from the list of the singer’s chartbusters.

On being asked about the concert, Adnan Sami said, “Performing in Nairobi after more than a decade is definitely a major highlight of this year and it became possible for Ranee. The kind of love and appreciation I got over here, overwhelmed me as an artist and I am looking forward to showing my gratitude towards them through my performance. I promise to bring ten-fold more happiness and magic at the live than the last time I performed there." A source close to the musician added, “His charismatic stage performance and unique versatile vocal is also known to have successfully bridged the cultural gap across the countries contributing his talent to a number of Bollywood hits.”

The promoters have promised the music lovers in Nairobi that they will be delivering a one-of-a-kind experience in the upcoming concert. It is expected to be an evening celebrating brilliant music and will be bringing together music lovers worldwide under one roof.

