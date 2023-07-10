Parineeti Chopra has turned entrepreneur with her recent strategic investment by acquiring a significant minority stake in Clensta. This science-backed personal care brand that integrates nature with technology, is revolutionising the health and personal care industry with its affordable and innovative range of sustainable products. Clensta’s mission is to provide consumers with clean, effective and sustainable solutions that enhance their well-being while minimizing their carbon footprint. It offers a range of health and personal care products in the wellness, haircare, skin care, eye care, lip care and body-care categories combining cutting-edge science with eco-friendly formulations.

Parineeti Chopra becomes an investor in personal care brand Clensta

“I am thrilled to announce a personal investment I've made in Clensta I’m very excited to be a part of Clensta. Apart from revolutionising the personal care space in India with its innovative and sustainable range of products, Clensta is a brand that stands for attributes I personally endorse of being environmentally conscious, ethical and sustainable. I discovered Clensta on the internet with the Eggstreme shampoo and conditioner, which I used and found to be amazing. On further research, I was amazed to see everything that they had to offer and was keen to be a part of their evolution. This association gives me a great opportunity to help build a brand that will stay relevant for years to come because of its focus on products and its unique ethos to create ethically and consciously. I feel very strongly about treating our planet responsibly and am delighted that Clensta’s range of products fulfils the promise of providing consumers with a better way,” said Parineeti Chopra.

The time has come, to do it all! ???????? pic.twitter.com/hm5kAUCeQW — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 10, 2023

“We are thrilled to have Parineeti join the Clensta team as a partner and investor. Her concern for environment, and drive for innovation makes her a perfect fit with Clensta. She is passionate about creating a better world, which resonates with our brand ethos of always finding the better way. She understands our long-term vision to make sustainable, affordable and effective personal care solutions that are locally made for one and all, including our global customers. We look forward to taking Clensta to new heights with her support,” said Puneet Gupta, Founder, Clensta.

Clensta’s dedication to innovation and growth has attracted notable debt and equity investors like TradeCred, the Royal family from UAE, Ex-Im Bank of India, Mumbai Angels, Keiretsu, LetsVenture, O2 VC Fund and others. IIT Delhi, Caspian Impact and US-AID have been associated with Clensta in the past. Clensta develops all its proprietary technologies —STAR (Safe Transdermal Absorption of the Reactive Ingredients Technology) that ensures effective and safe transdermal absorption of reactive ingredients and CRAN (Complete Release of Active Nutrients) that enables the seamless assimilation of vital nutrients for healthy hair, skin, and overall body wellness—at IIT Delhi.

