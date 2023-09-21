comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 21.09.2023 | 2:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jawan Dream Girl 2 Gadar 2 Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Nora Fatehi commences shoot for song in Vidyut Jammwal starrer Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Nora Fatehi commences shoot for song in Vidyut Jammwal starrer Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa

en Bollywood News Nora Fatehi commences shoot for song in Vidyut Jammwal starrer Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa

Starring Vidyut Jammwal, Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa is touted to be India’s first-ever extreme sports action film.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Nora Fatehi is known for her incredible dancing skills and her ability to carry off any look with ease. Now, the actress has embarked on an exciting new journey, as she has commenced shooting for a film song in Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming film, Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa. But that’s not all. She will also be playing a pivotal character in the film.

Nora Fatehi commences shoot for song in Vidyut Jammwal starrer Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa

Nora Fatehi commences shoot for song in Vidyut Jammwal starrer Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa

Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa is India's first-ever extreme sports movie, and Nora will be playing the lead role opposite Vidyut. The film is being shot in Baku, Azerbaijan, and Nora recently jetted off to the country to begin her shoot.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Nora's performance in the film, as she is known for her electrifying dance moves. She is also expected to perform some high-octane action sequences in the film.

Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa is being presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures. The film is produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, and co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey. The screenplay is written by Aditya Datt, Sarim Momim, and Rehan Khan, with additional screenplay and dialogue by Mohendar Pratap Singh.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi replaces Jacqueline Fernandez in Vidyut Jammwal’s Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa: Report

More Pages: Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Dev Anand's nephew denies reports of Juhu…

Bhumi Pednekar and Thank You For Coming cast…

Vicky Kaushal starrer The Great Indian…

Anil Kapoor secures Delhi High Court order…

Mahesh Bhatt reveals MM Keeravani called and…

Ashutosh Gowariker and Mona Singh starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification