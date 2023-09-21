Nora Fatehi is known for her incredible dancing skills and her ability to carry off any look with ease. Now, the actress has embarked on an exciting new journey, as she has commenced shooting for a film song in Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming film, Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa. But that’s not all. She will also be playing a pivotal character in the film.

Nora Fatehi commences shoot for song in Vidyut Jammwal starrer Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa

Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa is India's first-ever extreme sports movie, and Nora will be playing the lead role opposite Vidyut. The film is being shot in Baku, Azerbaijan, and Nora recently jetted off to the country to begin her shoot.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Nora's performance in the film, as she is known for her electrifying dance moves. She is also expected to perform some high-octane action sequences in the film.

Crakk: Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa is being presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures. The film is produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, and co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey. The screenplay is written by Aditya Datt, Sarim Momim, and Rehan Khan, with additional screenplay and dialogue by Mohendar Pratap Singh.

