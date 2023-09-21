Salman Khan recalled the time he was presented with the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan script as he expressed happiness over its television premiere.

Salman Khan, who returned to theatres with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is super excited for the upcoming premiere of the action entertainer. The world television premiere of the Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapati Babu, starrer is expected to be held on September 23 on Zee Cinema. The superstar, who not only expressed his happiness towards the same, also recalled the time he heard the script of the film and spoke about the film coming on small screen.

Salman Khan expresses happiness ahead of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan premiere on Zee Cinema

Salman Khan excitedly said, “When I first heard the script of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, I was immediately drawn to it. Bhaijaan's character is one that I connected with on a personal level. His love for his brothers and the lengths he goes to protect his to be in laws and their entire family struck a chord with me. Who does that in today’s day and time? The film is also filled with laughter, emotion, and action, and I believe it's a complete entertainer. Farhad Samji has done a fantastic job directing this film, bringing us all together and I'm excited for the audience to experience this rollercoaster of emotions with us."

For the unversed, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan boasted of a massive star cast which also included Bhumika Chawla, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar, among others who essayed pivotal roles in the film. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film features the story of three brothers who are in search of a bride for this bachelor brother. They come across their neighbour Bhagya, whom they believe will be the perfected suited girl for their elder brother Bhaijaan, who has refrained from marrying someone for the sake of his younger brothers.

Don't miss the World Television Premiere of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Saturday, September 23 at 8:00 PM, exclusively on Zee Cinema.

