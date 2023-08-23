comscore
Nora Fatehi replaces Jacqueline Fernandez in Vidyut Jammwal’s Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa: Report

It seems like Fernandez has now been replaced in the movie by Nora Fatehi.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Back in October 2022, Vidyut Jammwal and Aditya Datt announced their next project Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa which is scheduled to release in 2023. It was presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, and will be jointly produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films and is written as well as directed by Aditya Datt. The film also stars Arjun Rampal with Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role. However, it seems like Fernandez has now been replaced in the movie by Nora Fatehi.

In recent times, T-Series took over the production of the project. Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the headlines since her alleged involvement with Sukesh Chandrashekar. The actress had reportedly kicked off shooting in October itself. Now, as per a report in Hindustan Times, Nora is on board as the female lead. Interestingly, she is also mired in the same controversy and they are currently at loggerheads over a defamation case.

Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa is going to be India’s first-ever extreme sports action film and revolves around the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports. It will have Vidyut Jammwal performing a variety of extreme sports stunts and action sequences all on his own.

Crakk is co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey, written by Aditya Datt, Sarim Momim, Rehan Khan with the additional screenplay - dialogue by Mohendar Pratap Singh. Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa has commenced shooting in Poland and is scheduled to release in 2023.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi is all set to make her Telugu debut with Matka along with Varun Tej; poses with director Karuna Kumar

More Pages: Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa Box Office Collection

