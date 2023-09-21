It’s a girl! Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya embrace parenthood with arrival of their first child

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, the celebrated couple who recently shared their pregnancy journey with fans, are now overjoyed to announce the arrival of their baby girl. The singer, Rahul Vaidya, took to social media to share this heartwarming news with their adoring followers.

In a touching Instagram post, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya expressed their happiness, saying, "LAXMI Ji aayi hain. We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well!" They also extended their gratitude to their dedicated gynaecologist, Dr. Dhrupti Dedhia, who played a crucial role in their journey from conception to childbirth. The couple also gave special thanks to their family and the Criticare Asia Hospitals for providing them with the best possible delivery experience.

To accompany their announcement, Rahul Vaidya shared an adorable image of a baby elephant adorned with the words 'It's a girl,' making the moment even more endearing.

Following the couple's heartfelt announcement, warm congratulations poured in from well-wishers worldwide as they embarked on this new and exciting chapter in their lives.

For the unversed, Disha captured hearts with her portrayal of Priya Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and previously charmed audiences in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya gained recognition through his exceptional vocal talent, starting as a top 3 contestant on the hit reality singing competition Indian Idol.

