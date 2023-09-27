Netflix India secured two International Emmy nominations at the highly coveted 2023 International Emmys. The nominations include Best Performance by an Actress for Shefali Shah who reprised her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi aka Madam Sir in Season 2 of the crime-drama, Delhi Crime, and Vir Das' uproarious stand-up special, Vir Das: Landing, in the Comedy category. Meanwhile, Jim Sarbh has secured a coveted International Emmy nomination for his performance in the Sony LIV original series, Rocket Boys.

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das bag nominations at International Emmys 2023; Ektaa R Kapoor honoured with Directorate Award

Delhi Crime Season 1 put India on the map with its historic first-ever win for the country in 2020 for Best Drama Series at the International Emmys. The crime drama has secured a second International Emmy nod this time around in the Best Actress category for the inimitable, Shefali Shah. Vir Das was previously recognized for his 2021 International Emmy nomination for his Netflix special, Vir Das: For India, and made a return with Vir Das: Landing in the Comedy category this year.

Talking about the International Emmy nomination, actress Shefali Shah said, "I can't find the words to describe what I'm feeling. Delhi Crime is such a special project to me. While the first season of the show brought home an award in 2020, being nominated in the Best Actress category for Delhi Crime S2 is just overwhelming. This wouldn't be possible without all the lovely people who are part of our team as well as Netflix India for giving us the platform to bring this story to the world.”

Speaking about his nomination, Vir Das shares, "It’s an incredible honour. To be a comedy special from India nominated against massive TV shows from across the globe in a category like comedy. I’m just very glad to be able to represent India, Indian Comedy and Indian Stand Up. This ride has been crazy and I'm so thankful for everyone who made this happen - my hardworking team, and of course, Netflix India for putting Vir Das: Landing on the map!"

In Rocket Boys, Jim Sarbh took on the challenging role of Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, popularly known as the ‘Father of the Indian Nuclear Programme’. A tribute to the legends of India’s space adventure, the series digs deeper into the lives of India’s greatest scientific minds as the audience unravels the relevance of their contribution today.

Jim Sarbh said, "I am overwhelmed and excited to be nominated under the Best Actor category at the International Emmy Awards for my portrayal of Dr. Homi Bhabha in Rocket Boys. It is an honour to be recognized amongst such talented individuals from across the world. This nomination is a testament to the hard-working, dedicated, and extremely talented cast and crew, who brought the incredible story of Dr. Sarabhai and Dr. Bhabha to life. I loved working on Rocket Boys, a project that salutes India’s scientists, artists, and leaders, the pioneers of a newly birthed nation."

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor will be felicitated with the Directorate Award for her “trailblazing career and impact on the Indian television landscape”.

The International Emmy Awards ceremony will be held in New York City on November 20.

