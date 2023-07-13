In a world where streaming platforms have revolutionised the way we consume entertainment, Bollywood Hungama, the ace entertainment, and lifestyle brand announces the highly anticipated 'OTT India Fest', in association with Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP and Across Media Solutions, on the 18th & 19th of October 2023 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

Bollywood Hungama announces, ‘OTT India Fest & Awards 2023’, redefining the entertainment landscape.

This extraordinary event -- curated, directed and scripted by Cinema Waale and produced by Across Media Solutions -- will take audiences on an exhilarating journey through the captivating realm of India's thriving OTT entertainment space, delving into diverse aspects of this dynamic industry. A special segment will also be hosted to honour the talented artists from the thriving OTT entertainment industry. The awards night is going to put the spotlight on artists who have delivered remarkable performances and whose exceptional storytelling has captivated audiences.

The OTT entertainment industry has emerged as a powerful force by granting audiences the freedom to explore a vast array of diverse, original, and high-quality programming at their convenience. Embracing this new era of entertainment, Bollywood Hungama aims to bring together industry leaders, talent, directors, and enthusiasts from across India to discuss the latest trends, challenges, visions, and innovations in this ever-evolving landscape. The event will span two days and will be a melting pot of ideas, creativity, and insights, featuring a diverse range of activities such as panel discussions, fireside chats, masterclasses, and workshops followed by an awards ceremony.

Siddhartha Roy, CEO, Hungama Digital Media said, “The OTT India Fest & Awards is a celebration of the incredible impact OTT platforms have had on the entertainment landscape. We are thrilled to bring together the brightest minds and most influential voices in the industry to discuss and explore the future of content consumption. This OTT India fest will not only be a platform for learning but also act as a conversation starter into the groundbreaking work being done in the OTT space."

Adding on, Suleman Mobhani, Founder & Director, Bollywood Hungama, said, “We are incredibly excited to announce the OTT India Fest & Awards, an extraordinary concept that celebrates the boundless creativity and groundbreaking impact of the OTT space. This event reflects our commitment to continue pushing the boundaries, as we bring together industry visionaries, brilliant minds, and exceptional talent to explore the limitless possibilities of content consumption. We look forward to this thrilling journey that will ignite innovation and serve as a catalyst towards shaping the future of this medium.”

Prashant Singh, partner, Cinema Waale Film and TV Productions LLP., said, "At a time when there is a clear paradigm shift in the way Indian audiences are consuming new content thanks to the onset of OTT world, it will be very interesting and exciting to delve into various facets of what's driving and what's shaping up this new ecosystem. And what's better than hosting a never-seen-before event wherein the creative minds and various stakeholders (vis-a-vis OTT world) converge and engage in some riveting conversations and share their insights on different subjects. So, clearly, OTT India Fest is going to be an exciting and invigorating place to be."

“Today Across Media has become a go-to agency for media houses to help on-board sponsors. With Bollywood Hungama, the OTT India Fest is our second outing (BH Style Icons Awards being the first) and the partnership only keeps getting stronger with each passing day. Like at the BH Style Icons Awards, at the OTT India Fest too, the Media Agencies & Brands shall experience some rare ideas & disruptive integrations - ranging from content creation with our Celeb guests to Customer Engagement. Across Media is beyond thrilled to produce an event of this envious stature and lead its sponsorship program,” says Chetan Pratap, Co-founder & Director, Across Media Solutions.

