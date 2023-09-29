The Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and Awards have become a prestigious platform to honour the creative talents behind the captivating series that have become an integral part of our digital lives. Recognizing the outstanding contributions to the digital landscape, it is supposed to take place on 18th and 19th October 2023 at Taj Lands End. It announces the highly anticipated nominations for the Best Film in the Original Films Section at the Bollywood Hungama India Entertainment Awards. The OTT India Fest and the awards is a platform to celebrate creativity, innovation, and storytelling prowess in the realm of digital cinema.

Nominations for Best Director – Original Series at Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and Awards: Celebrating Visionaries in Digital Storytelling

In the Best Director - Original Series category, the nominations are a reflection of the extraordinary vision and storytelling prowess that have been instrumental in shaping the digital entertainment landscape in India. Let's explore the directors and their series that have earned them a place on this prestigious list.

Abhay Pannu for Rocket Boys Season 2

Abhay Pannu's direction in Rocket Boys Season 2 has earned him a well-deserved nomination. The series continues to chronicle the incredible journey of India's pioneering rocket scientists. Abhay's ability to maintain the show's authenticity while adding layers of drama and emotion kept viewers hooked. His nuanced storytelling and attention to historical accuracy make Rocket Boys Season 2 a standout in the genre of historical dramas.

Hansal Mehta for Scoop

Hansal Mehta, a veteran filmmaker known for his compelling narratives, brought his storytelling prowess to the digital world with Scoop. The series offers a fresh take on journalism before the digital age. Hansal's direction seamlessly blends drama, and social commentary, creating a series that not only entertains but also raises important questions about the media landscape. Scoop is a testament to Hansal Mehta's ability to tackle contemporary issues with wit and insight.

Homi Adajania for Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

Homi Adajania, celebrated for his work in Indian cinema, ventured into the world of digital series with Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo. His direction brings out the quirky and chaotic dynamics of a modern Indian family. Homi's ability to balance humour and heart, while navigating the complexities of familial relationships, has resonated with viewers. Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo showcases Homi Adajania's talent for capturing the essence of contemporary Indian life.

Raj and DK for Farzi and Guns & Gulaabs

Raj and DK are known for their distinct style and genre-blending storytelling. Their nominations for Farzi and Guns & Gulaabs highlight their versatility as directors. Farzi is a gripping crime drama that showcases their ability to create intense narratives with well-drawn characters. Guns & Gulaabs is a unique blend of action and comedy, displaying their knack for delivering high-octane entertainment. Raj and DK's nominations reflect their mastery in crafting narratives that keep audiences engaged and entertained.

Vikramaditya Motwane for Jubilee

Vikramaditya Motwane, a director known for his distinctive storytelling, brought his creative genius to Jubilee. The series offers a poignant and immersive portrayal of young film artists chasing their dreams. Vikramaditya's direction captures the essence of the film industry while delving into the complexities of youth and ambition. Jubilee is a testament to his ability to create emotionally resonant narratives.

The Best Director - Original Series category at Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest and Awards celebrates the visionary talents who have redefined storytelling in the digital age. These directors have not only entertained but also inspired and challenged viewers with their craft. As the awards night approaches, audiences eagerly await to see which director's vision will be honoured, at the grand awards ceremony on the 19th October 2023 which is expected to be attended by the biggies of the entertainment world. Organized by one of India's most trusted entertainment portals Bollywood Hungama, curated / directed by Cinema Waale Film and TV Productions and produced by Across Media Solutions, the two day extravaganza aims to honour and acknowledge the excellence that has emerged from the realm of online streaming platforms.

