This was an exciting week for cinegoers as they were treated to the release of promos for several upcoming films. One teaser that stood out was that of Tiger 3. Starring Salman Khan, it is one of the most awaited films not just due to the superstar’s presence and the popularity of the earlier parts, Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). But this is also because it is the next instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. Hrithik Roshan-starrer War (2019) and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan (2023) are also a part of it. In fact, Salman even played the part of Tiger in Pathaan. The scenes of Salman and SRK together played a huge part in enhancing the film’s collections. And now, Shah Rukh’s Pathaan character will play a key role in Tiger 3, due to which the action entertainer is expected to be yet another blockbuster of 2023.

And now, Bollywood Hungama has learned of an interesting development. Yash Raj Films (YRF) has incorporated the YRF Spy Universe logo in the trailer of the previous films of the franchise. The logo was unveiled to the world on January 7 this year and made its first appearance in the trailer of Pathaan, which was released on January 10. This means that the earlier movies of the universe and their trailers didn’t carry the exciting logo. But now, YRF has smartly updated the trailers of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and War with the Spy Universe logo on YouTube.

An industry insider commented, “It’s a wise thing to do. People like revisiting the trailers of these old films, as proved by their ever-increasing views and also comments. When they see the logo in these trailers, the idea will be hammered in them that the characters of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan and also that of Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone belong to the same world. Moreover, those who just been introduced to these films will be acquainted that there exists a cinematic universe. It just enhances the value of the previous movies.”

An exhibitor agreed, “The YRF Spy Universe logo is a super-hit idea. The moment it was shown in the beginning of Pathaan, there were whistles as viewers knew that they were about to see a film which belongs to a series comprising some of the biggest superstars of the country. Also, it is the only universe of Indian cinema with its own logo and it should be flaunted.”

Coming back to Tiger 3, the Maneesh Sharma-directorial also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. It will be out on Diwali 2023.

