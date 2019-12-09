After the stupendous success of Kabir Singh which brought Shahid Kapoor on the map again, the actor has begun shooting for his next film Jersey, which is a remake of Telugu star Nani’s film with the same name. Earlier in October, he began training in Cricket. While he wanted to do something original after Kabir Singh, he related to the film so much that he decided that he should be a part of the film.

On Sunday, at the Star Screen Awards 2019, Shahid Kapoor said, “I related a lot with the story. Sometimes I used to wonder if I should try something else because no film of mine was going blockbuster. There comes a time in everyone’s life when you feel ‘why is it not happening to me? Have I done something wrong?’”

He further said, “I wanted to do an original film so that people don’t think I’m doing only remakes. But when I saw the film, it touched my heart… I cried four times while watching it. The character isn’t like Kabir Singh. He’s a quiet, introvert man but his intensity and journey was inspiring for me.”

He was nervous about kickstarting Jersey after the success of Kabir Singh. After Kabir Singh, it feels like ‘What will be the right film? What will be the expectations of the audience? If I can match those expectations because people have loved it so much. I’ve never got so much love before so, I really don’t know,” Shahid said at the red carpet.

Jersey remake will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri who helmed the critically acclaimed and commercially successful original as well. Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, the film is releasing on August 28, 2020.

