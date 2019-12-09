Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.12.2019 | 1:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Madhuri Dixit to make Netflix debut with Karan Johar’s production

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Netflix, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service today announced that the incredible, timeless actor Madhuri Dixit Nene as the lead actor for an upcoming series in association with Dharmatic. The series will be helmed by showrunner Sri Rao and Creatively Produced by Karan Johar.

Madhuri Dixit to make Netflix debut with Karan Johar's production

This is the superstar’s second outing with the streaming service (after her Marathi film, 15th August debuted Netflix. Dixit Nene was the Producer on 15th August). Speaking of the collaboration, Dixit Nene said, “I’ve always been a fan of Netflix, which is why I decided to make my debut as a producer with 15th August. The reach and diversity in audience that the global service provides is unparallelled. And of course, Karan and his team have been like family for me, so when I got this opportunity to play the protagonist in this series that’s produced by both Netflix and Dramatic – I was beyond excited.. This series is entertaining, riveting, and yet heartwarming.”

Creative Producer Karan Johar, whose Dharmatic has signed a long-term exclusive deal with Netflix, said of the series, “Madhuri has been one of my all-time favorite actresses, once I got to know her, I loved her even more. Dharmatic’s association with Netflix is extremely special because together, we get to tell untold stories in the way we want to. This is one such story and the confluence of Netflix, Dharmatic and Madhuri Dixit Nene will be nothing short of iconic.”

New York-based writer-director, Sri Rao, marks his entry into the world of Indian entertainment with this upcoming series. Incidentally, Sri has worked with Dixit Nene in the past, on a pilot for ABC network, which was inspired by her life as a Bollywood superstar-turned-soccer mom in suburban America.

The currently untitled series in already in advanced stages of development and will be released exclusively on Netflix. 

ALSO READ: Hum Aapke Hai Koun pair Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit reunite and it is making us nostalgic

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ananya Panday set to end 2019 on a high with…

Huma Qureshi becomes the first Indian actor…

Ayushmann Khurrana to star in a romantic…

Scoop: Karan Johar signs Deepika Padukone…

Sonakshi Sinha says she would feel odd…

Akshay Kumar reveals why he works with new…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification