Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.12.2019 | 10:14 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pagalpanti
follow us on

Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapoor reunite for Jersey remake

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor will next star in Jersey, which is a remake of Telugu star Nani’s film with the same name. In October end, the actor began to prep for the film and continuing his training in cricket. It was also revealed that Mrunal Thakur joined the cast of the film. Now, another actor is joining the film and its none other than veteran actor and Shahid’s father, Pankaj Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapoor reunite for Jersey remake

If reports are anything to go by, Pankaj Kapoor will play Shahid Kapoor’s mentor in the film. The veteran actor is excited to be working with Shahid again. He said that the film is driven by emotions and that working with his son is always interesting. Pankaj earlier worked with Shahid in Mausam and Shaandaar.

“Shahid will start shooting from December and will continue the shoot till 30th. The team will then take a four – five day break for New Year and then resume shoot in Chandigarh for the rest of the month. There is going to be a lot of movement from the team’s side in and out of Chandigarh in the coming months,” says a source.

Jersey remake will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri who helmed the critically acclaimed and commercially successful original as well. Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, the film is releasing on August 28, 2020.

ALSO READ: Jersey Remake: Shahid Kapoor to begin shooting in Chandigarh on December 2

More Pages: Jersey Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shoot for a…

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey finalized…

Here's when Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap,…

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan & Shraddha…

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor set to turn…

Jersey Remake: Shahid Kapoor to begin…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification