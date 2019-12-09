Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.12.2019 | 11:20 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pagalpanti
follow us on

Tahira Kashyap directs Neena Gupta in a short film produced by Guneet Monga

ByMonica Yadav

Author Tahira Kashyap’s love for cinema is known by everyone. Besides directing a short film Toffee earlier, she has also directed brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurana’s music video ‘Kudiye Ni’ too. Now, she will once again romance the camera but from the director’s point of view. The prolific author will soon direct a short film called Pinni. The film is a slice of life story which is being produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

Tahira Kashyap directs Neena Gupta in a short film produced by Guneet Monga

Interestingly, this short film, which stars Neena Gupta in lead roles, will have a complete women’s working crew. From the director of production to the camera person, it’s going to be only women crew.

Tahira is really excited to be part of this. She says, “I am really excited to direct this film. Not only do we have a very talented crew, the story as well is very interesting. Neena ji is a prolific actor and directing her is going to be a joy.”

Tahir Kashyap is also working on a feature film which will go on floor next year.

ALSO READ: Watch: Neena Gupta croons an Asha Bhosle classic and nails it

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's sister Syama…

Akshay Kumar gives insight into his…

Television actress Mona Singh to tie the knot

Chhapaak: Meghna Gulzar is grateful that the…

Taapsee Pannu says that she spoke to…

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reveal why…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification