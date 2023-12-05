When Salman Khan made a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan as Tiger, it was a novelty factor and won a lot of appreciation from the audience. When the same was replicated in Tiger 3 in a similar template, the audiences got a deja vu, and the response was mixed. Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Tiger 3 has been a learning lesson for Aditya Chopra in many ways and he has decided to be a lot more responsible with his Spy Universe going forward.

No cameo for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr’s War 2

"Tiger in Pathaan was a novelty and happened organically. Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma tried to create another scenario in the screenplay of Tiger 3 and the scenario was not as organic as it should have been for a superstar cameo. It's a lesson learnt and the maverick producer has decided to work on his universe plans more seriously," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

Aditya Chopra has got feedback from his industry colleagues about cameos appearing as gimmicks and now he will be using the cameos only when the screenplay warrants. "Initially, there were plans to bring in Tiger and Pathaan in War 2. But now, it's going to be a pure Hrithik Roshan and NTR JR. film with no cameos from Tiger and Pathaan in the narrative. War 2 is a story driven action film and there is no space for gimmicks in this Ayan Mukerji film," the trade source further told us.

War 2 is already in production and is slated to release during the Independence Day 2025 weekend. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also features Kiara Advani in lead.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR to commence War 2 shoot in February 2024; second schedule to begin in December 2023: Report

More Pages: War 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.