The fate of Armaan, Alia and Aasmaa is all set to get entangled yet again post a 20-year-leap.

Colors’ Udaariyaan, which is known for its romance, and drama, is all set to be taking a 20-year leap. Not too long ago, Twinkle Arora had revealed about quitting the show and now, the makers have unveiled a new promo introducing the lead characters of the upcoming love triangle. Joining the show will be Alisha Parveen, portraying the role of Alia Randhawa, daughter of Nehmat and Ekam, Anuraj Chahal as Armaan Gill, and Aditi Bhagat as Aasmaa Dhillon, daughter of Harleen.

Udaariyaan: Alisha Parveen, Anuraj Chahal, and Aditi Bhagat are all set to enter the show post the leap

Speaking of the upcoming track, Alia Randhawa is a rebellious soul who considers Nehmat her greatest adversary. She believes that Nehmat drove her mother away and selfishly took her father, mistaking Harleen for her real mother. Armaan is a 25-years old high-spirited guy, who holds a special place in Alia’s heart, and believes there’s nothing a jugaad can’t fix. On the other hand, Harleen's biological daughter, Aasmaa is a dreamer raised in Canada but carries a profound love for India in her heart. As fate would have it, the lives of Alia, Armaan, and Aasmaa intertwine in unexpected ways. How will Alia, Armaan, and Aasmaa’s paths cross? What will be their ‘Udaariyaan’?

Speaking about entering the show, Alisha Parveen said, “I am excited about playing the role of Alia, a feisty and rebellious girl, who thinks that the solution to all her problems is flying to Canada. It feels great to be working with COLORS and Dreamiyata Entertainment for a show that has been loved by audience. This is my third association with Colors after Gathbandhan and Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, and I am very grateful for the channel’s faith in my talent. I hope the show continues to receive love from the audience after the leap.”

Anuraj Chahal continued, “Being part of Udaariyaan, a show that garnered tremendous appreciation, feels like a blessing. After experimenting in theatre and featuring in music videos for years, I’ve earned the opportunity to be on Udaariyaan, my first television show. Having lived in Chandigarh for a long time now, shooting for this show in the city feels that I’m home doing what I love.”

Aditi Bhagat added, “As an actor, I’m always looking for roles that challenge me and speak to the general consciousness. I’m delighted that the character of Aasmaa came to me and I’m looking forward to enlivening this ambitious girl from Canada, who harbours India in her heart. After playing the role of Drishti in Spy Bahu, I am thrilled to be teaming up with COLORS for the second time. Here’s hoping that the show amasses even more love after the leap.”

Udaariyaan airs from Monday to Sunday at 7 pm only on Colors.

