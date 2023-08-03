Nitin Desai passed away on Wednesday, August 2 morning. It was reported that he died by suicide at his ND Studios in Karjat

Nitin Desai’s last rites to be held at ND Studios after his family arrives from the US

Art director Nitin Desai passed away on Wednesday, August 2 morning. It was reported that he died by suicide at his ND Studios in Karjat. Condolence messages and tributes have been pouring in from all corners for the late art director who was a vital part in creating some of the most memorable set designs in the biggest productions. His last rites will be held at his studio after his family arrives from the US.

As per a report in News18, Somnath Gharge, SP, Raigad said on Wednesday, “Today morning, Shri Nitin Desai’s body was found hanging in ND Studios. We are investigating all angles.” It is being claimed that the art director had financial distress.

As per Etimes, Desai’s close associate Nitin Kulkarni said, “We are taking him for post-mortem to JJ hospital, but his last rites will be performed after his children who live in America. It will be on Friday.”

The 74-year-old artist had been facing financial woes, struggling to repay a staggering Rs 252-crore loan, leading to a bankruptcy court admitting an insolvency petition against his company, ND's Art World Pvt Ltd, according to a report by PTI.

Nitin Desai had won four National Awards for Best Art Direction. He had worked with several filmmakers including Rajkummar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vidhu Vinod Chopra among others. It was in 2005 when he opened the ND Studio in Karjat which eventually became a hub for shoot locations.

Nitin Desai had made his debut as an art director in 1989 with Parinda. He went onto work in several projects including 1942: A Love Story (1993), Khamoshi: The Musical (1995), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Mission Kashmir (2000), Devdas (2002), Munnabhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Dostana (2008), and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai (2010). The last film that Nitin Desai worked on as the art director was the 2019 period drama Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

