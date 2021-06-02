Bollywood Hungama

Hansal Mehta pens an emotional note as his father passes away

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is quite active on social media, has informed that his father has passed away. Taking o his social media, he shared a throwback picture and called his father the ‘most handsome man in the world’.

Hansal Mehta pens an emotional note as his father passes away

Sharing the news of his demise on his Twitter handle, Hansal Mehta wrote, “I always thought he would outlive me. I was wrong. See you on the other side Pappa. The most handsome man in the world. And the most gentle and generous human being that I’ve ever met. Thank you Pappa for your unconditional love. Thank you my legend, my hero.”

Farhan Akhtar, Pooja Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee, Pratik Gandhi among others paid their condolences.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan to play an air force pilot in Hansal Mehta’s next

