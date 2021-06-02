Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is quite active on social media, has informed that his father has passed away. Taking o his social media, he shared a throwback picture and called his father the ‘most handsome man in the world’.

Sharing the news of his demise on his Twitter handle, Hansal Mehta wrote, “I always thought he would outlive me. I was wrong. See you on the other side Pappa. The most handsome man in the world. And the most gentle and generous human being that I’ve ever met. Thank you Pappa for your unconditional love. Thank you my legend, my hero.”

I always thought he would outlive me. I was wrong. See you on the other side Pappa. The most handsome man in the world. And the most gentle and generous human being that I’ve ever met. Thank you Pappa for your unconditional love. Thank you my legend, my hero. pic.twitter.com/JkISj0mrKA — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 1, 2021

Farhan Akhtar, Pooja Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee, Pratik Gandhi among others paid their condolences.

My deepest condolences to you and the family Hansal. ???????????? — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) June 1, 2021

Heartfelt condolences sir. ???? — Pratik Gandhi (@pratikg80) June 2, 2021

Deepest condolences ???????? — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 2, 2021

Will miss his gentle smile love and concern for all of us !!! He lived his life with grace!!!! Stay happy uncle wherever you are!!! TAKE CARE HANSAL!! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 2, 2021

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.