Vikrant Massey, the versatile actor who is all set to impress the audiences with his role in 12th Fail, is gearing up for yet another exciting venture. Massey, who has time and again demonstrated his acting prowess, is all set to collaborate with debut director Niranjan Iyengar for a film based on the life of the renowned author Ruskin Bond.

Niranjan Iyengar to bring Ruskin Bond’s life to the screen with Vikrant Massey in lead

The teaser of 12th Fail left everyone in awe as Vikrant Massey embraced a fresh persona as a Hindi medium student. While still basking in the accolades for his portrayal in this distinctive role, Massey will now also be seen in a completely new avatar. Alongside his lead role in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's upcoming project, he is set to embark on Niranjan Iyengar's directorial debut, which promises to bring to life the captivating story of none other than Ruskin Bond.

Massey's ability to seamlessly transition from being the boy next door to diving into the depths of complex characters has made him a favourite across various demographics. As he prepares to step into the shoes of Ruskin Bond, audiences can undoubtedly look forward to witnessing yet another remarkable performance that showcases his remarkable acting range.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be seen in 12th Fail, Sector 36, and an untitled next with debut director Niranjan Iyengar.

