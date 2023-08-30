Indian actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh has been working on his new music. The singer recently revealed that he is simultaneously working on two albums – a collaboration album and another one which will likely be a Punjabi one. For the collaboration album, he has been teasing it on social media with several international talents. Amongst them is Latin sensation Camilo, with whom the song is already locked and ready to be dropped on August 31.

Diljit Dosanjh to drop his first collaboration with Latin sensation Camilo on August 31

Teasing the collaboration on his Instagram account, Camilo wrote, “Palpita August 31st. Love and respect is our common language!” Recently, he also shared a glimpse of the song and was crooning the Punjabi lyrics.

Diljit Dosanjh has teased collaborations with American rapper Saweetie, Australian singer-songwriter Sia, and rappers A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and NLE Choppa.

Five-time Latin Grammy winner and three-time Grammy-nominated Colombian singer-songwriter, musician, and producer Camilo is considered one of the greatest champions of Pop from his generation. His 2019 debut album, Por Primera Vez, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Album Chart and went platinum in four countries, including the US. In September 2022, Camilo released his third studio album De Adentro Pa Afuera, with features from Camila Cabello, Myke Towers, Grupo Firme, and more and was GRAMMY-nominated for Best Latin Pop Album.

