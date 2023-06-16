Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is all set to kick off with a bang from 17th June on the nation’s favourite entertainment destination JioCinema. Ahead of the premiere, Bollywood's iconic superstar Salman Khan made an over the top entry at the Bigg Boss OTT sets, setting the tone for the season. Taking OTT literally, the Dabangg-actor was seen on top of a double-decker and grooving to the beats of the show’s electrifying anthem Lagi Bagi’ , while posing for the shutterbugs in his inimitable charm and swag.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan makes a fiery entrance on double-decker bus, see pics

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 promises to be a larger-than-life experience, with the introduction of unique elements and unexpected twists. This season, viewers will have the power to directly engage with the show and influence its outcome, making it an immersive and interactive journey for all. With Salman Khan at the helm, audiences can expect his unmatched charm, humor, and straight-talking style to keep them hooked throughout the season.

Besides this, the viewers will also see Sunny Leone in the show. Speaking of her appearance, Sunny asserted, “Coming on Bigg Boss OTT will be like a homecoming for me. There are so many memories that come rushing back as this was one of the turning points in my career. I have been closely following the show and am all charged up to take it to the next level. So, wait and watch, everyone, this season will be even more ‘Sunny’!”

