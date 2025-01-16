Nikkhil Advani rules out Kal Ho Naa Ho sequel; says, “Shah Rukh Khan embodies…. Not a single person can do it”

Nikkhil Advani’s beloved film Kal Ho Naa Ho was re-released in theatres last year, allowing fans to experience the charm of Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta once again. The movie's overwhelming reception sparked speculation and excitement about a potential sequel. Nikkhil Advani recently discussed this possibility in a conversation with Mukesh Chhabra for Mashable.

When asked about recasting Kal Ho Naa Ho, Nikkhil Advani firmly stated, “You can’t make a new cast. Why would you want to? Shah Rukh is Shah Rukh. It doesn’t matter if they still look the same… Shah Rukh Khan embodies…. Not a single person can do it.”

The filmmaker also confirmed that a sequel is not being planned and expressed his belief that Kal Ho Naa Ho 2 should not be made. He explained, “Kyu karoge aap? Log aake mujhe bol rahe hain make a part two. Abhi it re-released right? Films I’ve done… Kal Ho Naa Ho re-released, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham re-released, Karan Arjun re-released. This is incredible, aisa hota nahi hai."

Kal Ho Naa Ho premiered on November 28, 2003. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, and others. Produced by Yash Johar under the Dharma Productions banner, the film’s music was composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

It has been years since Kal Ho Naa Ho first hit theatres, but it was recently re-released on a limited number of screens across the country. Fans filled the theatres, sharing clips and videos of the film's iconic scenes and tracks. The romantic drama was both a critical success and a box-office hit when it originally released.

While fans won’t see Shah Rukh Khan in a Kal Ho Naa Ho sequel, he will soon star in King, where he is set to play a mafia boss. Reports suggest that his daughter, Suhana Khan, will feature as the parallel lead, with Shah Rukh's character serving as a mentor to Suhana's character.

