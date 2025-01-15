comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 15.01.2025 | 8:58 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Azaad Sky Force Loveyapa Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Loveyapa romantic song ‘Rehna Kol’ to release on January 16

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Loveyapa romantic song ‘Rehna Kol’ to release on January 16

en Bollywood News Loveyapa romantic song ‘Rehna Kol’ to release on January 16
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's upcoming Loveyapa is highly anticipated by the audience. With the release of its immensely captivating and intriguing trailer, the entire nation is eagerly awaiting this rom-com to unfold on the big screen. As much as the audience showered love on the trailer, the first song, 'Loveyapa Ho Gaya,' also garnered an excellent response. Now, it’s time for the second song, 'Rehna Kol,' which is all set to release tomorrow.

Loveyapa romantic song ‘Rehna Kol’ to release on January 16

Loveyapa romantic song ‘Rehna Kol’ to release on January 16

The second song from Loveyapa is set to be released tomorrow. A romantic number, the song will feature Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, whose on-screen chemistry is sure to be a delightful treat in this love-filled track. Let’s wait and watch as the romantic magic of Loveyapa unfolds tomorrow with the release of 'Rehna Kol.'

Beautifully sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Zahrah S Khan, the lyrics of the song are penned by Gurpreet Saini. Adding to the mesmerizing feel of the song, Tanishk Bagchi’s composition makes it a track worth listening to on repeat. Moreover, beautiful choreography by Farah Khan makes it a visual delight.

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. Loveyapa is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. Mark your calendars for February 7, 2025 to embark on this enchanting journey of love!

Also Read: Loveyapa: Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor and others celebrate success of their trailer in this latest new reel

More Pages: Loveyapa Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar gets evicted,…

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to host Griha…

Subhash Ghai's documentary Kumbh - The Power…

Priyanka Chopra teams up with Nick Jonas and…

EXCLUSIVE: Bhushan Kumar and Mithoon reunite…

Oscar-shortlisted short film Anuja to stream…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2025 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification