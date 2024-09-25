JP Dutta’s daughter, Nidhi Dutta, has addressed recent allegations against her father and JP Films, categorically refuting claims made by Bharat Shah and Bina Bharat Shah. The controversy revolves around accusations of financial misconduct linked to the accounts of the upcoming film Border 2.

Nidhi Dutta DENIES financial misconduct allegations against Border producer JP Dutta as “False, unfounded, baseless, and mischievous”

Allegations and JP Dutta's Response

The dispute emerged when Bharat Shah and Bina Bharat Shah issued a public notice, through their legal representatives, accusing JP Dutta of mismanaging financial accounts related to Border 2. The notice, published in film trade journals, sought to bring these allegations into the public domain. However, JP Films has dismissed the accusations as "false, unfounded, baseless, and mischievous."

Claims of Non-Compliance by Bharat Shah

JP Films further claimed that Bharat Shah had failed to adhere to the terms of an earlier Deed of Settlement. While the matter is currently sub-judice, JP Dutta’s production house emphasized its commitment to allowing the judicial process to run its course.

Commitment to Clean Entertainment

Despite the ongoing legal dispute, JP Dutta and his production house have reaffirmed their commitment to delivering quality content. The statement concluded with a message underscoring JP Films’ mission to create "clean entertainment that touches the soul of our eternal nation."

Nidhi Dutta, representing JP Films, also expressed disappointment over the timing and nature of these allegations, seeing them as an attempt to tarnish her father’s legacy in the film industry.

Border 2: A Highly Anticipated Sequel

While the legal wrangling continues, excitement for Border 2 remains high. Directed by Anurag Singh, known for his critically acclaimed work on Kesari and Punjab 1984, the film boasts an impressive cast, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh. The announcement of the film came on June 13, 2024, commemorating the 27th anniversary of the original Border.

Also Read: Nidhi Dutta on Bharat Shah’s copyright claims over Border, “He is supposed to pay us the overflow that he hasn’t paid since 27 years”

More Pages: Border Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.