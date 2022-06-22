Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation revealed today that Academy Award winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem have joined the cast of the star-studded animated musical feature Spellbound.

Nicole Kidman will be voicing the role of Ellsmere, the kind and just, yet hyper-precise Queen of Lumbria while Javier Bardem will voice Solon, the boastful yet big-hearted King of Lumbria. Together, they are the parents of Princess Ellian (voiced by Rachel Zegler), who they join on her daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms them into monsters and threatens to cover Lumbria in darkness forever.

Also joining the stellar cast is multi-award winner John Lithgow who will lend voice for Minister Bolinar and Jenifer Lewis who will voice Minister Nazara Prone, both royal advisors to Princess Ellian. Ellian seeks out The Oracles of the Sun and Moon, voiced by Nathan Lane and Emmy-winner André De Shields, to break the spell on her parents and the kingdom. Throughout her journey, Ellian meets several characters who help her, including Callan, a young nomad, voiced by Jordan Fisher.

Spellbound is directed by Vicky Jenson and written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton. The original score and songs for the film hail from Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, with song lyrics by Glenn Slater. Chris Montan serves as executive music producer. John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Lipman are producing for Skydance Animation.

Spellbound joins an expanding lineup of the Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation projects, alongside upcoming titles such as the highly anticipated feature Luck, and the animated series Wondla. Later this year, Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation will also premiere their first animated feature Luck on Apple TV+ on August 5 this year.

