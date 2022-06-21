comscore

Holland, Michigan: Nicole Kidman to star in & produce Mimi Cave-directed thriller feature at Amazon

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Nicole Kidman is re-teaming with Amazon Studios for thriller feature Holland, Michigan directed by Mimi Cave.

Holland, Michigan: Nicole Kidman to star in & produce Mimi Cave-directed thriller feature at Amazon

Holland, Michigan: Nicole Kidman to star in & produce Mimi Cave-directed thriller feature at Amazon

According to Deadline, the feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s script, topped the 2013 Black List, and involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films. Peter Dealbert for Pacific View Management & Productions is also producing. Kate Churchill will executive produce.

Nicole Kidman previously starred in Amazon’s Being the Ricardos as Lucille Ball, a role which earned her a Beest Actress Oscar nomination, a Golden Globe Best Actress-Drama win, and a SAG nomination.

Nicole Kidman starred in the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers last year, and will reprise her role in the Warner Bros./DC sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next year.

Also Read: Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy star in intriguing teaser of Nine Perfect Strangers

