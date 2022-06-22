While Karan Johar holidays abroad with his children, a section of the over-imaginative media in Mumbai is going on overdrive with speculative guests on his enormously popular chat show Koffee With Karan which returns for its seventh season on July 7. The latest brainwave on the guest list comes in a report on a popular entertainment portal, which “reveals” that the two former beauty queens Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen will appear together on Karan’s show.

“Rubbish,” says Karan Johar on reports of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Sushmita Sen being guests on Koffee with Karan

Reacting to my query if Aishwarya and Sushmita will really be seen together finally (once upon a time, Sanjay Leela Bhansali tried casting them together in Devdas and failed) Karan exclaims, “It’s rubbish”!

As for the show, Koffee With Karan Season 7 starts on July 7 and will stream only on Disney+ Hotstar. The makers have done away with the telecast of these episodes on Star Network from this season onwards.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan: Not Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt, it’s Ranveer Singh & Alia on the inaugural episode of Karan Johar’s show

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.