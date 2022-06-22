comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.06.2022 | 2:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Samrat Prithviraj Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Jugjugg Jeeyo Janhit Mein Jaari Nikamma
follow us on

“Rubbish,” says Karan Johar on reports of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Sushmita Sen being guests on Koffee with Karan

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

While Karan Johar holidays abroad with his children, a section of the over-imaginative media in Mumbai is going on overdrive with speculative guests on his enormously popular chat show Koffee With Karan which returns for its seventh season on July 7. The latest brainwave on the guest list comes in a report on a popular entertainment portal, which “reveals” that the two former beauty queens Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen will appear together on Karan’s show.

“Rubbish,” says Karan Johar on reports of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Sushmita Sen being guest on Koffee with Karan

“Rubbish,” says Karan Johar on reports of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Sushmita Sen being guests on Koffee with Karan

Reacting to my query if Aishwarya and Sushmita will really be seen together finally (once upon a time, Sanjay Leela Bhansali tried casting them together in Devdas and failed) Karan exclaims, “It’s rubbish”!

As for the show, Koffee With Karan Season 7 starts on July 7 and will stream only on Disney+ Hotstar. The makers have done away with the telecast of these episodes on Star Network from this season onwards.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan: Not Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt, it’s Ranveer Singh & Alia on the inaugural episode of Karan Johar’s show

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shamshera Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor is a cross…

Salman Khan to do a cameo for Riteish…

BREAKING: JugJugg Jeeyo passed with U/A…

Raksha Bandhan Trailer Launch: Akshay Kumar…

Raksha Bandhan Trailer: Akshay Kumar gives…

WATCH: Akshay Kumar reveals that his sister…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification