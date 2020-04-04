Bollywood Hungama

Niall Horan cancels Nice To Meet Ya world tour amid Coronavirus pandemic, says it was a difficult decision

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Niall Horan has joined the rapidly growing list of artists who have cancelled their upcoming world tours in the wake of Coronavirus. On April 3, the 26-year old singe confirmed the news that he will cancel the Nice To Meet Ya tour stating that "this was a difficult decision."

Niall wrote on Instagram, "Given the unprecedented circumstances I have decided to not move forward with the 'Nice To Meet Ya' world tour this year. This was a difficult decision, but the well-being of my fans and touring family is always my top priority."

"Not being able to tour for what is effectively most of 2020 just didn't feel right and I'm so sorry to all you amazing people who bought tickets. look forward to being able to bring new music and a new tour for all of my fans around the world in 2021. I want to announce new dates soon but I don't think it's fair on you guys to do so until the dust has settled and things have gone back to normal. For now, all tickets purchased will be refunded," he continued

"For the time being, please stay safe everyone. Love you all, Nialler," he concluded his statement.

Niall released his album 'Heartbreak Weather' in March, this year.

ALSO READ: Niall Horan announces album Heartbreak Weather to release on March 13, drops a new single ‘No Judgement’

