Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.04.2020 | 7:32 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Ekta Kapoor to forsake one year salary of Rs. 2.5 crores to help co-workers at Balaji Telefilms

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amidst the global pandemic COVID-19, the country has been under lockdown for 21 days. And while the crisis has hit a section of the society, some famous personalities and popular celebrities have come forward in doing their bit towards helping out those who are severely affected due to the current situation. Balaji Telefilm owner Ekta Kapoor has decided to forsake her one year salary to help ease the financial stress on her co-workers.

Ekta Kapoor to forsake one year salary of Rs. 2.5 crores to help co-workers at Balaji Telefilms

The producer took to her social media handle to announce the same. “The impact of the CORONA crisis is huge, unprecedented and multi-pronged. We all need to do things that will ease the hardships of people around us and of our country at large.It is my first & foremost responsibility to take care of the various freelancers & daily wage workers who work at Balaji Telefilms & who are going to suffer immense losses due to shootings in the current scenario and uncertainty over the in definite period to follow.”

“I would thus forsake my one year salary that is Rs. 2.5 crores at Balaji Telefilms so that my co-workers don't have to take a hit during this period of crisis and complete lockdown.The only way ahead is together,” she concluded.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn comes forward to help daily wage earners, donates Rs 51 lakh to FWICE

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya to make his debut…

Vikrant Massey will be spending his birthday…

Mrunal Thakur says she played the role of a…

Kangana Ranaut donates Rs. 25 lakh to…

Owing to the lockdown, Pankaj Tripathi…

Yash Raj Films show their support towards…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification