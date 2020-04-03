Amidst the global pandemic COVID-19, the country has been under lockdown for 21 days. And while the crisis has hit a section of the society, some famous personalities and popular celebrities have come forward in doing their bit towards helping out those who are severely affected due to the current situation. Balaji Telefilm owner Ekta Kapoor has decided to forsake her one year salary to help ease the financial stress on her co-workers.

The producer took to her social media handle to announce the same. “The impact of the CORONA crisis is huge, unprecedented and multi-pronged. We all need to do things that will ease the hardships of people around us and of our country at large.It is my first & foremost responsibility to take care of the various freelancers & daily wage workers who work at Balaji Telefilms & who are going to suffer immense losses due to shootings in the current scenario and uncertainty over the in definite period to follow.”

“I would thus forsake my one year salary that is Rs. 2.5 crores at Balaji Telefilms so that my co-workers don't have to take a hit during this period of crisis and complete lockdown.The only way ahead is together,” she concluded.

