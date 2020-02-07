Singer Niall Horan just made a huge announcement that his sophomore album 'Heartbreak Weather' is releasing next month. The former One Direction member took to his social media to reveal the artwork along with the date, i.e., March 13.
“When I listen to albums, I like to listen to them start to finish. With Heartbreak Weather, I wanted to tell the story that was in my head, hopefully, lead people down the storytelling lane of an album tracklisting versus just ‘I’m gonna skip to the next one. I was trying to think about how I could write a different album than usual… I wanted to write songs from different sides or from someone else looking in," Niall said in a statement about his new album to Headline Planet.
some news I KNOW you lovely people will want to hear. My second album is called ‘Heartbreak weather’ and is out March 13th. I have worked so hard on this album for the last 18 months and I am soooo ready to release it. I had the time of my life making it and when you hear it on March 13th, I hope you’ll be able to hear that in the music. 2020 is going to be a fun year for us, let’s enjoy it to the max. Until then here’s an album cover and an album title ????
Two songs from 'Heartbreak Weather' have already released - 'Nice To Meet Ya' and 'Put a Little Love on Me'. The 26-year-old singer dropped a brand new song 'No Judgement' on Friday.
Couldn’t be more excited for this one if I tried. My new single ‘ no judgement ‘ is out Friday !
Niall Horan will head to Nice To Meet Ya Tour, also featuring Lewis Capaldi and FLETCHER, from April 20-May 20.