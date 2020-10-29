Bollywood Hungama

Nia Sharma seeks help from Mumbai police after her handbag worth over Rs. 1,32,000 gets stolen from the car

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nia Sharma is quite a name in the industry when it comes to following the latest trends and setting the bar high when it comes to fashion. Recently, the actress took to her social media to seek help from Mumbai police as her handbag was stolen from her car. The Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India winner addressed the issue on Twitter and received a prompt response almost immediately.

Nia Sharma seeks help from Mumbai police after her handbag worth over Rs. 1,32,000 gets stolen from the car

She wrote, “@MumbaiPolice Someone picked my handbag from the car.., at senapati bapat marg signal..lower parel .. any help would mean a lot please.” Seeing Mumbai Police’s quick response, the actress couldn’t help but thank them for their cooperation. She posted a picture of her Balenciaga handbag for reference in her tweet. The top handle bag approximately costs Rs. 1,32, 550.

Take a look at their Twitter exchange, right here.

Also Read: Nia Sharma says those that aren’t associated with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death should shut up

