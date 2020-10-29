Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel recently campaigned for an Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate in Bihar for the ongoing elections. In a recent interview with TV news channel the actress opened up on her experience of campaigning and said that she felt unsafe the whole time.

Ameesha was on a campaign trail in Bihar's Daudnagar for LJP candidate Prakash Chandra. The actress said that it was like a nightmare and she felt that she could have been ‘raped and killed’. She also said that she had to play along to save her life and to get out from there.

Ameesha also accused the candidate of threatening, blackmailing and misbehaving with her. She said that she was so scared that she had no option but to play along till she reached back home in Mumbai. The actress claimed that she continued to receive threatening calls and messages from him asking to speak highly of him, after she was honest about her terrible experience.

Patel said that Chandra also made her miss her evening flight and made her stay in the village and threatened to leave her there if she did not play along.

