Celebrated comedian-actor Raju Srivastava died on Wednesday after being hospitalised for more than 40 days in Delhi. As soon as the news broke, from netizens to Bollywood stars, everyone took to their respective social media handle and mourned his death. Meanwhile, a comment by AIB fame comic Rohan Joshi triggered fans of the late comedian. Though Rohan has deleted the comment now, he continues to receive backlash for his insensitive remark.

Netizens lash out at AIB fame Rohan Joshi for passing insensitive remark on Raju Srivastava’s death

For the unversed, popular stand-up comedian Atul Khatri, on September 21, took to his social media handle and paid expressed his grief over Srivastava’s death. While the post featured a portrait of Raju, the caption read, “You were such an inspiration to so many. Whenever you went on stage you lit it up. Your presence was such that when people just saw you there was an automatic smile on their faces. You will be truly missed / A big loss for the Indian Stand-up Comedy scene”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atul Khatri (@one_by_two)

Rohan was among the first ones to react to the post. In the comments section Joshi, by his social media presence as mojorojo, wrote, “We haven't lost a thing. Whether it was Karma whether it was the roast or any coming in the news. Raju Srivastava took every opportunity he ever got to shit on new comics, especially after the new wave of stand up started. He went on every fukkall news channel every time he was invited to go shit on an upcoming art form and call it offensive just because he couldn't understand it and new stars were rising. He might have told a few good jokes but he understood nothing about the spirit of comedy or defending someone's right to say something even if you don't agree. F**k him and good”.

Soon after he posted the comment, some social media users criticised him. After being called out by netizens, Rohan deleted the comment and while replying to an Instagram user, wrote, “Yehi soch kar delete kiya kyuki after a minute of anger I realised today is not about my personal feelings. Sorry if it hurt and thanks for the perspective.” Though the comment is not visible now, Instagram users continue to lecture the young comedian-writer.

