The slice-of-life, comedy-drama, directed by Satramm Ramani, questions bodyweight stereotypes that have long been plaguing our society.

T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz’s Double XL is finally out with their teaser. The slice-of-life, comedy-drama, directed by Satramm Ramani, questions bodyweight stereotypes that have long been plaguing our society, in the most humorous manner. The makers also announced the release date of the film. It is all set to hit theatre screens on the 14th of October 2022.

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL to release in theatres on October 14, 2022; first teaser out

Shot extensively in India and the UK, Double XL explores a journey into the hearts of two plus-size women, one from heartland Uttar Pradesh and the other from the urban New Delhi, as they navigate through a society that’s often attributed beauty or attraction to a woman’s size.

Here to reveal that their “gorgeousness” has been unknown to the world in so many more ways than one in Double XL, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi underwent a massive body transformation and had even piled on the extra pounds for their roles in the film, also starring Zaheer Iqbal, Mahat Raghavendra and a talented ensemble star cast.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films & Mudassar Aziz in association with T-Series Films. Double XL is a Wakaoo Films, Elemen3 Entertainment & Reclining Seats Cinema Production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl & Ashwin Varde, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi & Mudassar Aziz.

More Pages: Double XL Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.