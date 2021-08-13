Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.08.2021 | 11:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Bellbottom Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

Netflix pays Rs. 35 crores to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first season of Heeramandi

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Just a few days back it was reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had joined hands with the OTT streaming giant Netflix to develop his next venture Heera Mandi. The said show will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India. Said to be a series about love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas it promises Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-faceted characters, and soulful compositions. Now we hear that Netflix has agreed to shell out a staggering Rs. 35 cr. for just the first season of the show.

Netflix pays Rs. 35 crores to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first season of Heeramandi

 Heeramandi promises all that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has become synonymous with over the years. So essentially it is not just a series, it will be an SLB magnum opus on the digital platform”, informs a well-placed industry source to Bollywood Hungama. Prod for more details about the first season of the show and he continues, “The first season will feature seven episodes in total with Bhansali himself directing the first episode, while Vibhu Puri will direct the other six under SLB’s supervision.”

Also Read: Alia Bhatt offers to do Heera Mandi for free; Sanjay Leela Bhansali to pay her market price

More Pages: Heera Mandi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

"Some films are releasing on OTT platforms…

Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Mahaveer Jain…

Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, and Mahaveer…

Here’s why Aamir Khan demanded Rs. 8 cr for…

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reveals that James…

Aamir Khan's production house debunks the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification