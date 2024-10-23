comscore
Sonam Kapoor onboards as Dior brand ambassador: "Deeply resonates with my own sense of style"

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sonam Kapoor onboards as Dior brand ambassador: “Deeply resonates with my own sense of style”

She is the latest ambassador for collections dreamed up by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The iconic French luxury fashion house Dior announced global fashion icon, actor & producer Sonam Kapoor as their latest ambassador for collections dreamed up by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

Sonam Kapoor onboards as Dior brand ambassador: “Deeply resonates with my own sense of style”

A trailblazer and a multi-talented personality, the actress, producer and fashion icon henceforth, embodies the audacity, grace and elegance of Dior style, a femininity constantly reinvented. More than ever, this unique alliance celebrates the powerful cultural ties that have united Dior and India since the very beginning of the House.

Talking about her association with Dior and her new role as ambassador with the French luxury fashion house, Sonam Kapoor said, "It’s an honour to be a part of Dior’s story as they continue to push the boundaries and redefine creativity and elegance in the world of fashion. Each of their collections present a truly unique vision with intricate craftsmanship, celebrating heritage in a way that deeply resonates with my own sense of style. This partnership is another step in the beautiful cultural synergy that has connected Dior and India over the years, and I’m excited to see where we take it next.”

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor shares heartwarming Maldives vacation photos with husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu

