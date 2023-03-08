ZEE5 announced its upcoming original film, Mrs. Undercover on Women’s Day. Headlined by Radhika Apte in and as Mrs. Undercover, this is another woman-fronted story from ZEE5 after Chhatriwali and Lost. Produced by B4U Motion Pictures in association with Jaadugar Films and Knight Sky Movies and written and directed by Anushree Mehta, the direct-to-digital film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Sharma and Saheb Chatterjee in pivotal roles and will premiere on the homegrown OTT platform later this year.

Radhika Apte to star in spy comedy Mrs. Undercover; film to premiere on ZEE5

Mrs. Undercover is a fun, coming-of-age, action-packed and entertaining story of a simple Indian housewife who is infact a special undercover agent called back on the job after 10 years. However, in these 10 years, she has forgotten all about being an undercover agent as she dedicated all her time to being ‘just’ a housewife, taking care of her mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and demanding patriarchal husband.

Radhika Apte is not only headlining the film but will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar as a housewife and an undercover agent fighting off many bad men and patriarchal notions. The movie ends with a message and a realization that a housewife is a superwoman in the truest of senses and is never ‘just’ a housewife. There could not have been a better day than women’s day to announce a film written and directed by a woman about a multi-tasking, multi-talented woman starring none other than the powerhouse Radhika Apte. The film also stars Sumeet Vyas as the antagonist and Rajesh Sharma as the head of the Special Force who recruits Durga (Radhika Apte).

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “At ZEE5, we take pride in telling stories that connect and resonate with the spirit of India and Mrs Undercover is one such beautifully crafted story that will strike a chord with women across India. Starring Radhika Apte, the film is about a housewife cum undercover agent who efficiently manages to multi-task her various responsibilities while fighting off the patriarchal norms that are deeply rooted in Indian society. A slice-of-life film with an important message, Mrs. Undercover also attempts an underexplored genre of spy comedy with a female lead hence what better occasion than women’s day to present a glimpse of this path-breaking film”.

Writer & debutant director Anushree Mehta said, “We make spy films and we make comedy films. Mrs. Undercover marks the beginning of making spy comedies. With Mrs. Undercover, I want to celebrate the amazing quality of multitasking that is imbibed in the system of every woman and this film is a story of such a multitasker housewife who also happens to be a fun, entertaining and action-packed undercover spy! My endeavour is to empower and entertain at the same time and Mrs. Undercover is my action and entertainment-packed tribute to the powerhouse called – Woman”.

Sunil Shah of B4U Motion Pictures who has also produced the film said, "I am thrilled to present our latest film, Mrs. Undercover to audiences of ZEE5 around the world. It is a story about women's empowerment, their struggles and triumphs that has the power to move and inspire audiences in a profound way. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished. I thank Radhika Apte and Anushree Mehta (Director) for their professionalism and dedication towards the craft. This is a film that will stay with you long after the credits roll and I can't wait for you to experience the magic of this film”.

Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawani’s director Abir Sengupta who turns a producer with Mrs. Undercover said, “A film led by a woman, made by a woman and about a woman who is both a housewife and a spy had to be my first film as a producer. Radhika Apte and Anushree Mehta have created magic on screen and no day other than women’s day could have been a better choice for us to share the first glimpse of our labour of love. This film is filled with a lot of fun, thrill and excitement and I can assure the viewers that they are going to have a time of their life watching Mrs. Undercover”.

Producer Varun Bajaj of Knight Sky Movies said, “The script of this film did the magic for me. After Anushree narrated it to me, I knew I had to join forces to produce this film. It is a power-packed never seen before narrative in Hindi cinema which is going to open the doors for a new bracket of spy films. I am very proud of the film Anushree has made and I am waiting for the world to witness the magic on screen”.

