Sanya Malhotra finally confirms being a part of Jawan, “Before this I would give some really weird answers to this question”

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most keenly awaited films of this year. There have been various reports since last year claiming that Sanya Malhotra is also a part of this film. But the actress never admitted the same. She has now, however, broken her silence and officially announced that she is indeed a part of Jawan.

Sanya Malhotra finally confirms being a part of Jawan, “Before this I would give some really weird answers to this question”

In a chat with Indian Express, Sanya said, “I am excited because I can finally talk about it. Before this I would give some really weird answers every time I was asked whether I am in Jawan or not.”

Sharing her experience of working with Shah Rukh, she added, “I always hoped to work with SRK one day, so it is a dream come true. I cannot wait to see myself around him… it is a dream role, a dream film. Just to be around him makes me really happy.”

Directed by Atlee Kumar and also starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan was earlier supposed to release in June this year. But, earlier this month, the makers of the Red Chillies production postponed the film to September 7 as they needed more time to work on the VFX of the film.

Coming back to Sanya, she will next be seen in the Netflix movie Kathal, which is directed by Yashowardhan Mishra and produced by Guneet Monga.

Also Read: Trade experts feel Jawan’s new release date is ideal: “Shah Rukh Khan ki film jis bhi date pe aayegi, woh automatically GOOD ho jaayegi! The craze for him is NEXT LEVEL”

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.